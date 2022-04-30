Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

