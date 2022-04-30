Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.35% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after buying an additional 80,589 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

