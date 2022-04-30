Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,160 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,076,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $376.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.54 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

