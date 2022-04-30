Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,163 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of nCino by 297.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in nCino by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,000.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.