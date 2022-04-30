Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Columbus McKinnon worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $882,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

