Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Lear worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Lear by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.00. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

