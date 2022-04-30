iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.