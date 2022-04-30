Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,550 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 306,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $81.35 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

