Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,793 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $246.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.11. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

