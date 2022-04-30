Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.09 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average is $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,367.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

