State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

