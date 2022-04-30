Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $73.68 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.