Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GVA opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

