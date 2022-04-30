Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,102 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,102 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,417,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

