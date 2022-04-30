Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 73,798 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRL opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

