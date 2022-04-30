New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 2,044,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 676,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.