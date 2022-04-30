Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,647 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Qiagen worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

