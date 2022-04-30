Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.03 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of DocuSign worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of DOCU opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

