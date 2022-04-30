Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,386 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of VeriSign worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,178 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday.

VRSN stock opened at $178.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.33. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

