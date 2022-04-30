Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.41 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,874 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.