Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 570,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,950 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 89,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

