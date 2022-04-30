Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,426 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.23% of Hut 8 Mining worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

