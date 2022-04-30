Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 8,604 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.04 and a 200 day moving average of $260.68. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

