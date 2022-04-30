Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,267 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.44% of Archrock worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 3,544.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Archrock by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 473,289 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,106,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,516,000 after purchasing an additional 272,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 869,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 164,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.25 million during the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

