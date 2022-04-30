Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 240,581 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,581 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Ballard Power Systems worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

