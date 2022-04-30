W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,990,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

WPC opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.