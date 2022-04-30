Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Li Auto by 40.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Li Auto by 32.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,465,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 356,395 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 56.9% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

LI stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.01.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

