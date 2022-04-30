Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Gentherm worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

