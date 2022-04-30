Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.81 Million Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117,184 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manitowoc by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,368 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.24 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.84 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

