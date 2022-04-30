Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.64.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $501.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

