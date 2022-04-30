Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.40 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of CL opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

