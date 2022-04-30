Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,097 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors raised its position in Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 54.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bunge by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Bunge by 5,416.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

BG opened at $113.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

