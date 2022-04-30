Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.06 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of MS opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

