Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.42 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,251 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of Royal Gold worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.68.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

