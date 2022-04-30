iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

