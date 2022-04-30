Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after buying an additional 145,394 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

