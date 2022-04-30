Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAVA opened at $100.60 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.20.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

