Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.