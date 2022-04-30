Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.49 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock opened at $287.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.32 and a 200-day moving average of $300.52. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $0.12. argenx had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 75.69%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($365.59) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

