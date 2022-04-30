Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,600 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AZN stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.74 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

