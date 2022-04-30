Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX opened at $285.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $280.69 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.58.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

