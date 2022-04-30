Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $61.98 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

