Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,867,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,437,951.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 615,600 shares of company stock worth $40,706,794 in the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.