Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 173,427 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $202.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

