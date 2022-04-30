Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 122,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $313.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

