Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.16 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.62.

Shares of URI stock opened at $316.52 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

