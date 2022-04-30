Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alleghany by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alleghany by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Alleghany by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE Y opened at $836.50 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $769.59 and a 200 day moving average of $705.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.