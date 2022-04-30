Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 195,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

