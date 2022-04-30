Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $206.70 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.67 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,067.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

