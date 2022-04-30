abrdn plc Buys 8,789 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $403.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.55 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,316,527. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

